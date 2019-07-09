Another pair of games, another split for the St. Benedict Saints.
The club lost to top-ranked New Market 10-2 on Saturday before besting Lonsdale 13-5 on Sunday. St. Benedict has now alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.
Playing the No. 1 ranked team in Class C, the Saints were no match for New Market. St. Benedict did have nine hits. Cole Minnick had three. Andrew Huss had three with two RBIs. Tanner Oakes doubled twice and scored both runs. Michael Lambrecht, Matthias Duevel, Minnick, and Huss all saw time on the mound.
St. Benedict erupted offensively on Sunday racing out to a 4-0 lead after just four batters. Zach Bakko homered. Oakes and Mitchell Martin followed with singles before Huss homered. The team pounded out 17 hits and were never seriously threatened. Huss drove in seven runs. Oakes was 4-5 with two doubles. Bakko had three hits and four runs scored. All nine spots in the Saints batting order had base hits. Jeremy Heitkamp, Oakes, and Trey Kocher each pitched three innings.
St. Benedict has five games left and could finish anywhere from fourth to 12th in the highly competitive D-R-S standings.
They are on the road for all three games this week. The locals play in Prior Lake on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. St. Benedict is in Union Hill on Friday evening, also at 7:30 p.m. The Saints are spending Sunday afternoon in Webster for a 2 p.m. tilt.
“What a fun time of the year” exclaimed Manager Wade Olsen. “The Prior Lake game is big. I think there is a realistic path to the 5 seed if we can win Wednesday. A loss and we are probably looking at no better than 7. It’s been a lift to have Tanner back and Andrew Huss is red-hot now at the dish. We are a better team than we were earlier in the year.”
St. Benedict has finished in eighth place the prior two seasons. The top-4 seeds get first-round byes. Seeds 5-8 get home-field advantage in a Best-of-Three playoff series that begins July 23.