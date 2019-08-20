The St. Benedict Saints were three outs away from advancing to the second round of the Class C Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament.
Before they could get those three outs, the Waterville Indians stunned the Saints in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat St. Benedict 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Delano.
St. Benedict led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning and was just three outs from advancing to the second weekend of the tournament.
Waterville had other ideas as Luke Sellner led the ninth inning with a walk. The next batter was Riley Schultz and he put a charge into the ball and a charge into the ball park as he hit a deep home run to left center field to give the Indians the 3-2 win and ending the Saints season. That was the only time Waterville led in the game.
The low scoring game appeared to take a turn in the Saints favor in the eighth inning when Nick Heitkamp's single drove in Jon Huss, who was called safe at home on a close play for a 2-1 St. Benedict lead.
St. Benedict went up 1-0 in the third inning when they took advantage of some wildness from the Waterville starting pitcher Dalton Grose.
Jeremey Heitkamp and Tanner Oakes walked to start the third inning. The Saints loaded the bases on a Waterville error and went up 1-0 on a bases loaded walk to Andrew Huss.
The Indians tied it up in the fourth inning when Nolan Grose hit a home run to right off of Saints starter Tanner Oakes.
The game stayed tied at 1-1 until the Saints went up 2-1 and then came the eventful bottom of the ninth inning.
Waterville advances to the second round to play Bluffton on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Maple Lake.