The Jordan girls track and field team didn’t have any state qualifiers last year in Section 2AA.
But that section will not be as difficult this spring. The Minnesota State High School League increased track to three classes, so the road to state is still tough, but not as a difficult.
The section is still strong with the likes of Mankato East and Mankato West still in the field. But last year’s champion, Shakopee, moved up to Section 2AAA, as did Waconia, Chanhassen and Chaska.
The Section 2AA field this spring also includes New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Worthington, Marshall, Hutchinson, Belle Plaine, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Fairmont.
“One strength of our team is the leadership we have in our returning seniors,” Jordan coach Kelley Walerius said. “They are a fantastic group of girls who I have had the privilege of coaching throughout their high school careers. They are fantastic in their leadership and willingness to work hard for the team.”
Last year was Jordan’s first-ever season in Class 2A. The team was supposed to compete at that level in 2020, but the COVID pandemic canceled all sports for the spring that year.
Jordan was 18th in the section team standings last year. Eighth-grader Sarah Young had the team’s best individual finish, taking sixth in the 800 meters. Junior Basia Babcock was 14th in the 1,600 and 15th in the 3,200.
Junior Nadya Gonzalez was 10th in the 100 hurdles for the Jaguars, while sophomore Makayla Haugen was 15th in the discus.
Jordan’s best relay finish came from the 4x200 team that was 11th. Gonzalez was part of that team.
The Jaguars will get a boost from senior Jillian Hiveley, who competed in the Class AA state meet last year for Prior Lake. She ended up fourth in the 100 hurdles.
As a ninth-grader, Hiveley was on the state medal stand (top nine) twice for the Lakers. She was eighth in the 300 hurdles and was part of the 4x200 relay team that finished fourth.
Others back to help Jordan include seniors Madi Pelowski, Hope Klegstad and Megan Van Garven and juniors Mackenna Barth, Meaghan Winters, Zoe McBride and Kendra Krueger.
Junior Cortney Hennes, sophomore Samara Jones and eighth-graders Morgan Staloch and Lucy Mehrkens are also expected to contribute.
The Jaguars open the season April 11 in a WCC meet in Delano.
Jordan will be the host of the WCC Championships May 17. The Jaguars ended up eighth in the team standings last season, while Waconia won the title.
“Our hopes and goals for the season are first to get more comfortable in the WCC,” Walerius said. “This is our second season (in the league) and we are seeing new schools being introduced to us. Another hope for the season is to continue to see improvements in all events. We want to be a great all-around team.”
The Section 2AA competition starts June 1 with the prelims and ends June 3 with the finals. Both days are at Waconia.
The Class 2A state meet is scheduled for June 10-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.