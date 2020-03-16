The Jordan boys basketball team had three players named to the all-Minnesota River Conference team, and another received an honorable mention.
Seniors Ryan Samuelson and Symon Keiser were named to the all-conference team.
Senior Bryce Sievers got the MRC all-conference honorable mention.
Jordan’s Ryan Samuelson was named by conference coaches the 2019-20 MRC Most Valuable Player.
Jordan head coach Matt Urbanek was named the 2019-20 MRC Coach of the Year.
According to the MRC:
GUTZMER
Gutzmer is a 6-foot-1 forward for the Hubmen.
He averaged 11.9 points per game, shooting 46 percent from 2-point range, 39 percent from 3-point range, and 85 percent from the free throw line.
Gutzmer’s rebounding and passing skills were critical to the Hubmen’s success this season. He averaged six rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 1.7 steals per game.
He was the vocal leader on the court for the Hubmen.
He is the son of Kevin and Angela Gutzmer from Jordan.
SAMUELSON
Samuelson is a 6-3 guard and outstanding all-around player.
He averaged 19.1 PPG, shooting 57 percent from two-point range, 36 percent from 3-point range, and 76 percent from the free throw line.
Samuelson broke the program all-time scoring record on Jan. 11 and currently has exactly 1,900 points (the former record was 1,646 points).
He scored 20 points or more 14 different times this season.
Samuelson’s versatility was his greatest asset, as he scored from the perimeter, in the post, or off the dribble. He was an elite perimeter defender who averaged 6 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
He was a tremendous team leader, serving as a captain for the Hubmen. His competitive spirit and hard work made him into an outstanding player. Ryan will play in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game on March 27-28.
He is the son of David and Kristi Samuelson.
Keiser
Symon Keiser is a 6-0 guard who became an outstanding player on both ends of the floor.
He averaged 8.3 PPG, shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, and 74 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 2.1 steals per game. Symon became one of the Hubmen’s most reliable 3-point shooters, and his athleticism in the open court helped ignite the Hubmen transition game.
Symon’s biggest impact on the game might have been on the defensive end, as he proved to be a dominant perimeter defender.
Symon is the son of Kurt and Angie Keiser.
KOCH
Reagan Koch is a 6-2 guard for the Hubmen.
He averaged 15.0 PPG, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, and 80 percent from the free throw line.
He also averaged 2.7 steals and 4.1 assists per game. Reagan was the “floor general” for the Hubmen, pushing the ball up the floor and making plays for his teammates.
Reagan is an elite ball-handler with great court vision. Reagan was an outstanding 3-point shooter, and he drove to the basket equally well. He was a fantastic defender and the Hubmen’s best free throw shooter.
Reagan is the son of Randy and Tana Koch.
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the all-conference boys basketball team are: Josh Gregory, Belle Plaine, senior, forward; Dylan Kahle, Belle Plaine, senior, forward; Noah Schumacher, Belle Plaine, senior, point guard/forward; Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran, sophomore, forward; Sean Buchanan, Mayer Lutheran, senior, guard; Tyson Sandness, Southwest Christian, junior, guard; Tyren Harris, Southwest Christian, senior, forward; Dom Sudheimer, NYA, senior; guard; JaBez Bates, Sibley East, senior, forward; Lucas Dose, Sibley East, senior, guard; Dominic Drent, Le Sueur-Henderson, junior, guard; Jonathan Hurd, Tri-City United, sophomore, forward.
The honorable mention team also includes: Bryce Sievers, Jordan, senior, forward; Cade Morrison, Belle Plaine, junior, guard; Riley Krueger, Mayer Lutheran, senior, forward; Nick Morland, Southwest Christian, junior, Point guard; Hayden Molva, NYA, senior, center; Aaron Flieth, Sibley East, junior, forward; Nolan Maczkowicz, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior, forward; Matthew Rabenberg, Tri-City United, junior, guard.