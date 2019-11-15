The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that Southwest Minnesota State University volleyball player Meg Schmidt was named second team All-NSIC.
Schmidt, a sophomore right-side hitter from Jordan, Minn., is second on the team with 308 kills, while also ranking second with 57 blocks. She is currently ranked 12th in the conference with 3.14 kills per set. Schmidt has reached double figures in kills 19 times this season, including a career-high 21 versus Northern State on Nov. 8.
Southwest Minnesota State, ranked No. 17 in this week's AVCA Top 25 poll, heads into the final regular season weekend with an overall record of 16-10, including 10-8 in NSIC play. SMSU hosts UMary on Friday night and Minot State on Saturday afternoon needing to win both matches to have a chance to qualify for the NSIC Tournament starting on Nov. 22.
The all-conference awards are voted upon by the league's head coaches.