The Scott West wrestling team had plenty on the medal stand at the Eastview Invitational Jan. 22.
The Panthers had two champions and seven other place-winners in the 13-team event, finishing second in the team standings with 158 points. Wayzata won the title (190), while Farmington was third (147).
Sophomore Matt Randolph took home the top honors for Scott West at 120 pounds, while sophomore Leo Siekmann claimed the 152-pound title.
Senior Zach Tracy was runner-up at 126, while sophomore Caleb Tracy, junior Landon Church, sophomore Ashton Holbrook, ninth-grader Tristan Holbrook and ninth-grader Dylan Thomas were third at 113, 138, 160, 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Sophomore Carson Schoenbauer was fifth at heavyweight for the Panthers.
Scott West went into the invite winning two duals in a quadrangular meet Jan. 21. The Panther earned a 34-31 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and a won 40-18 over host Annandale-Maple Lake.
The Panthers (10-4 in duals) are unranked in Class 2A and will have to get through a couple of ranked teams — No. 9 Watertown Mayer and No. 10 New Prague — if they want to get back to state as a team for the first time since 2018.
The Section 2AA team tourney is Feb. 17 with the first two rounds, while semifinals and title match are Feb. 19 at Watertown-Mayer. The section individual tourney will be held Feb. 25-26 in Delano.
Scott West has lost in the section team finals two of last three years and in the semifinals in 2020 after having made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
Meanwhile, at the Eastview invite, Randolph went 2-0 to win his weight class. Ranked No. 2 in the state at 126 pounds, Randolph earned a 2-0 win over JT Hansen of Faribault in the title match. Hansen is ranked No. 7 at 120 in Class 3A.
Randolph got a bye in the quarterfinals and won by fall in the semifinals.
Siekmann went 4-0 en route to his title, winning in the first two rounds by fall. He earned a 6-0 decision in the semifinals and won 7-1 over Aiden Tobin of Faribault in the title match.
Zach Tracy, ranked No. 4 at 132 pounds, lost a 4-1 decision in his title match to Alex Braun of Woodbury, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A at 126.
Tracy won 3-2 in the semifinals and by fall in the quarterfinals.
Caleb Tracy finished 3-1 in his weight division for Scott West, winning by major decision over Lucas Nelson of Faribault for third place. Church also went 3-1, winning twice by fall including for third over Isaac Yetzer of Faribault.
Ashton Holbook won 5-3 in his third-place match over Jon Wollan of Two Rivers, going 3-1 with two wins by fall. Tristan Holbrook won 4-2 for third place over Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy, while also finishing 3-1 with one win by pin.
Thomas got a bye in the first round and went 2-1 after that with both of his wins by fall. He pinned Luke Habeck of Eastview for third place.
Schoenbauer went 2-2 in his four matches with one win by fall.
In Annandale, the Panthers' match with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted was decided at 220 pounds. Junior Hunter Lilleskov earned a 7-5 win to give Scott West a 34-25 lead.
The Panthers had just one win by fall and that came from Ashton Holbrook at 160. Caleb Tracy and Randolph both had forfeit wins at 113 and 120, respectively.
Zach Tracy earned a 7-1 decision at 126, while eighth-grader Mason Breeggemann won by major decision (13-2) at 132. Siekmann won 4-2 at 152, and Tristan Holbrook earned a 7-5 decision at 170.
In beating Annandale-Maple Lake, Scott West had two wins by fall. They came from Tristan Holbrook at 170 and Lilleskov at heavyweight.
Other wins for the Panthers came from seventh-grader Bennet Balk at 106 (7-5), Randolph at 120 (technical fall, 20-5), Zach Tracy at 132 (8-0), Church at 138 (4-1), Siekmann at 152 (4-0), Ashton Holbrook at 160 (5-2), Thomas at 182 (5-2) and Schoenbauer at 220 (13-1).
This year's Class 2A state tourney is March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by individual action the next two days.