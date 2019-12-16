When Scott West and Prior Lake meet on the mat its always a tight match.
This year's version was tight up until the final four matches as the Panthers pulled away for the 41-21 dual meet victory last Friday night at Prior Lake High School.
“We had an outstanding team performance tonight as all of our wrestlers did their job and we won a couple of tough matches that maybe they thought that they were going to win,” Scott West wrestling co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “However, Prior Lake also won a couple of tough matches against us that maybe we would have liked to win and then the big thing was that we got some pins and did not give any up.”
Scott West trailed Prior Lake 21-20 with four matches left but the Panthers upperweights finished the match with three pins and a decision to win 41-21.
“Our upperweights looked really good tonight and delivered the way that we expected they would,” Ripley said.
Scott West led 20-18 after Blake Reimer would build up a 5-1 second period lead at 160 pounds and hold for a 6-4 win.
“Blake will show flashes of wrestling brilliance at times and it is just a matter of being consistent and executing that ability for six minutes for him to have a really good year of wrestling,” Ripley said. “He delivered a big win here for us tonight and it was a Panther Payback of sorts as his opponent Edwards had pinned him a couple of years ago in a JV match.”
Prior Lake responded with a win at 170 pounds for the 21-20 lead.
That's when Scott West sent its big guns out to the mat.
First up was No. 1 ranked Jace Demmers and he responded with a first period pin against Owen Doetseth for a 26-21 lead.
Dalton Pauly followed that with a hard-fought 12-7 win at 195 pounds.
Trent Rasmussen and Hunter Struffert capped off the night with back-to-back first period pins at 220 and 285 pounds for the 41-21 victory.
Prior Lake started the match with a major decision at 106 pounds but the Panthers Zach Tracy gave Scott West a 5-4 lead with a technical fall at 113 pounds.
“It was good to see Zach go right to work and put of points to give himself the opportunity to score a tech fall, which he did, or a pin," Ripley said.
The two teams exchanged wins at 120, 126, 132 and 138 with Scott West getting pins from Tory Pumper and Ashton Holbrock.
“Tory did a good job of wrestling and it was good to have him finally find the right formula for that arm bar turn and pin," Ripley said. "It was good to see Ashton keep his composure after losing the first takedown and then taking control of the match where he eventually got the pin.”
The Lakers responded by winning at 145 and 152 for an 18-17 lead after the first eight matches.