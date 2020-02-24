Scott West will be represented at this weekends state wrestling tournament by three individuals.
The Panthers qualified three wrestlers for the Class 2A state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hutchinson High School at the always tough Class 2A, Section 2 individual tournament.
Qualifying by winning the section championship for Scott West was sophomore Zach Tracy at 106 pounds and senior Jace Demmers at 160 pounds. Junior Luke Fogarty would qualifying for state by winning a true second match.
“It’s always an exciting time of the year as you try to determine through competition who the best wrestlers in the section and state are,” Scott West wrestling co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “As Iowa coach Terry Brands likes to put it, you get what you earn and that has certainly been the case over the years in Section 2AA Wrestling.”
For Tracy, he dominated his way to the section championship as he pinned Mankato East's Luke Scholtes in 40 seconds in the quarterfinals and followed with a second period pin of Tri-City United's Zach Balma in the semifinals.
Tracy won the section title with a 11-1 major decision against Watertown-Mayer's Jonah Hamberger.
With that title and a 34-7 season record, Tracy earned the No. 2 seed at 106 pounds for the state tournament.
He will face off against Mound-Westonka eighth-grader Jack Nelson (21-13) in the first round of state.
”Zach is wrestling really well right now with good leg attacks and some good hard riding,” Ripley said. “He should have his sights set on a championship finals run.”
As for Demmers, he also dominated his bracket to win the section title.
He earned two pins and a technical fall to enter the state tournament with a 37-2 record.
Demmers pinned Hutchinson's Jesse Reiner and St. Peter's Cole Guth to reach the finals. In the finals, he defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake's Keegan Lemke by technical fall 15-0.
With his strong performance all season long, Demmers was rewarded with the No. 1 seed at state at 160 pounds and will open the tournament against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton senior Carter Schmidt (36-7).
Demmers finished third at last year's state tournament at 160 pounds.
”It was good to see Jace return to Hutch and dominate the Section 2AA Tournament field,” Ripley said. “Like his teammate Zach, Jace will have his sights set on a championship finals run.”
The third and final Panther to qualify for state was Luke Fogarty, who had to battle back through the consolation bracket and win a true second match to qualify.
Fogarty reached the semifinals at 145 pounds with a 6-0 win against TCU's Caden O'Malley (who pinned Fogarty at the MRC Championships).
In the semifinals, Fogarty lost 8-1 to the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state in Carson Tschudi from Delano.
That sent him to the consolation bracket where he defeated St. Peter's Michael Connor 5-3 in sudden victory. Connor pinned Fogarty in the section team tournament just a week earlier.
Fogarty followed with a 10-6 win against O'Malley to claim third place and win Tschudi defeated Mankato East's Braeden Hendel for the section title that set up a true second match between Fogarty and Hendel.
Fogarty topped Hendel 3-1 with a third period takedown and some strong defense late in the match to deny Hendel the match tying takedown.
”Luke wrestled an outstanding tournament and that is a prime example of what Scott West wrestling is all about,” Ripley said. “That’s why we call him Fogarty tough.”
Scott West had two wrestlers just miss out on qualify for state when they lost true second matches to finish in third place.
Eighth-grader Matt Randolph finished third at 113 pounds, despite wrestling at 106 pounds all year long.
Randolph made it the semifinals before losing to Waseca's Mason Gehloff. Randolph battled back to the true second match before losing 8-3 to Hutchinson's Grant Pierce.
“Matt wrestled a really good tournament and opened the eyes of many fans and coaches in attendance,” Ripley said. “He will be back next year with his sights set on a championship run.”
Seniors Colton Bahr, Trent Rasmussen and Hunter Struffert also earned third place finishes for the Panthers.
Rasmussen clinched third place at 195 pounds with a pin against Watertown-Mayer's Jackson Drahos. He lost his true second match to TCU's Jesse Reyes.
Bahr defeated Hutchinson's Payton Jepsen 5-4 to finish third at 138 pounds.
Struffert defeated No. 8 ranked Riley Flemming of Mankato East for third place at 285 pounds.
“It’s always hard to watch seniors end their careers and wrestle their last matches especially at the Section 2AA individual tournament,” Ripley said. “All three of these wrestlers helped to contribute to the success of Scott West wrestling and each had some big impactful moments over the years.”
State
Tracy, Fogarty and Demmers will wrestle in the Class 2A state individual tournament starting on Friday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The day starts with the Class A individual tournament at 9 a.m. The Class 2A tournament will start immediately following.