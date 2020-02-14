The Scott West Panthers took the first step to the state tournament.
Scott West, the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A, Section 2 tournament, defeated Mankato East 63-17 in the section quarterfinals on Thursday night at Jordan High School.
With that win, Scott West will wrestle St. Peter in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mankato West High School.
Should the Panthers get by St. Peter they would wrestle in the championship match at 6 p.m. against either Tri-City United or Hutchinson.
St. Peter defeated Watertown-Mayer 41-22 in their quarterfinal match while TCU defeated Waseca 54-17 and Hutchinson beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 50-22.
In the Panthers win against Mankato East, they jumped out to a 36-0 lead after winning the first six matches by either pin or forfeit.
Earning pins for Scott West was Matt Randolph, Adam Kelvington, Tory Pumper and Leo Sieckman.
Also earning pins in the win for the Panthers was Jace Demmers, and Hunter Struffert.
East forfeited four matches to the Panthers and had a team point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.