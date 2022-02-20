The Scott West wrestling team went into the postseason on a roll having won 12 straight duals.
But the winning streak ended Feb. 19 as the Panthers fell 42-20 to second-seeded Watertown-Mayer in the Section 2AA semifinals. The host Royals won nine of the 14 matches, four by fall, en route to the victory.
Watertown-Mayer ended up narrowly beating top-seeded New Prague 31-30 to claim the section championship.
Third-seeded Scott West advanced to semifinals with a 48-21 home win over Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie in the quarterfinals Feb. 17.
The Panthers finished the team portion of its season with a 20-5 overall record. The section individual tourney will be held Feb. 25-26 at Watertown-Mayer. The top-two finishers each weight class make the state field.
The state individual tourney is set for March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center. Sophomore Matt Randolph, ranked No. 1 in the state at 120 pounds, was the state runner-up last year at 106 pounds.
Randolph is one of two Scott West wrestlers ranked headed into the section individual competition. The other is senior Zach Tracy, ranked No. 7 at 126, who finished third at state as a sophomore at 106.
Meanwhile, in the semifinal loss to Watertown-Mayer, Randolph earned a 12-4 major decision at 126 pounds, while Tracy won fall at 132.
Sophomore Caleb Tracy had a 9-0 major decision at 113 for the Jaguars, while sophomore Leo Siekmann won 6-2 at 152 and ninth-grader Dylan Thomas had a 4-0 victory at 195.
In beating Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie, Scott West won four matches by fall. Those came from seventh-grader Bennet Balk at 106, eighth-grader Isaac Williams at 120, Randolph at 126, Siekmann at 152 and Thomas at 195.
Caleb Tracy won 11-2 at 113, while Zach Tracy earned an 8-0 victory at 132. Senior Preston Kes picked a 4-3 decision at 145 for the Jaguars, while ninth-grader Tristan Holbrook won 7-1 at 182 and sophomore Carson Schoenbauer won 13-4 at 220.
Scott West lost in the section title match in both 2019 and 2021 and in the semifinals in 2020. Before that, the Panthers made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
The program has never won a state team title, but it is a four-time runner-up (2005, 2011, 2012 and 2014).