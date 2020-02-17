For the second season in a row, Scott West will not wrestle as a team at the state tournament.
The No. 1 seeded Panthers were stunned in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals on Saturday night at Mankato West High School when No. 5 seed St. Peter beat them 33-27.
“We obviously did not wrestle very well overall as a team,” co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “But you do have to give St. Peter, coach Keith Hanson and their wrestlers a lot of credit for making that happen as they wrestled with a lot of energy, intensity and enthusiasm that we just simply did not match on and off the mat.”
That loss ended the season for the Panthers and stopped a long streak of wrestling in the section championship match.
The match against St. Peter got off to a great start for the Panthers as Matt Randolph earned a 9-2 win at 106 pounds and Zach Tracy won by technical fall at 113 pounds for an early 8-0 lead.
After that everything went wrong for Scott West.
St. Peter won seven straight matches from 120 to 160 pounds to build a 30-8 lead. In that stretch, St. Peter earned pins at 120 and 160 pounds and also earned bonus points with major decisions at 132 and 152 pounds.
“Matt and Zach went out and did a good job of getting the meet started in the right direction for us,” Ripley said. “However, we could not answer the bell in any of the next seven matches that were wrestled and most simply put we were out wrestled.”
Jace Demmers stopped the St. Peter momentum with a technical fall at 170 pounds but St. Peter's No. 4 ranked Eli Hunt clinched the match and the win with a hard fought 5-2 win at 182 pounds to put the score at insurmountable 33-13.
“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of,” Ripley said. “Jace was good for five points and although we held the advantage in the upper weights there just wasn’t enough points to be had when we got there.”
Scott West finished the match off by getting a forfeit at 195, a technical fall by Hunter Struffert at 220 and a 4-0 decision by Gavin Fahey at 285 pounds to put the final score at 33-27.
“Hunter has put together a really good senior season and hopefully he will be able to qualify as an individual for the State Tournament next weekend,” Ripley said. “It was good to see Gavin end the meet with a solid win and some solid wrestling from all three positions.”
St. Peter would go on to lose to Hutchinson in the section championship match 35-30 when the Tigers finished the match with a forfeit and two pins in the final three matches.
Hutchinson reached the finals with a 33-25 win against Tri-City United in the semifinls.
Individuals
Section 2AA will converge on Hutchinson High School next weekend as wrestlers will try to qualify for the state tournament in the individual portion of the tournament.