After having the start of its season delayed because of weather, the Scott West Panthers were itching to get on the mat.
Once they got on the mat, they were ready to go.
The Panthers dominated Class 3A's No. 10 ranked Wayzata in a dual meet to start the season. They followed that up by winning the Lakeville North Invitational title.
On Saturday, Scott West won nine of 11 matches in the medal round to surpass Byron for the tournament title. Scott West finished with 190 points to edge Bryon's 183 points. Lakeville South wwas third with 160 followed by Lakeville North's 121. Osseo rounded out the top-five with 118 points.
“We didn’t get off to a really good start in the early rounds of the tournament,” co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “However, to our wrestlers credit they did finish strong as the old adage goes 'it’s not where you start but where you finish.'”
Scott West crowned three individual champions, and added two runner-ups, four third place and three fifth-place finishes to win its sixth North Invite title in seven trips to the tournament.
The first Panther crowned a champion was eighth-grader Matt Randolph at 106 pounds. Randolph, wrestling in his first varsity tournament, didn't give up a point in three matches as he pinned his first two opponents and won the title with a 9-0 win against Osseo's Connor Spainier.
“Matt wrestled a really solid match here from all positions,” Ripley said. “Another positive point is that he did not allow a point in his match against Wayzata on Thursday night and I do not think that he allowed a point today as well so if you are not giving up any easy points that will keep you in a lot of matches and give you the opportunity to win them."
The second champion was No. 1 ranked Jace Demmers at 160 pounds. Demmers defeated Class 3A defending state champ Willie Bastyr 7-3 in the title match.
“Jace is kind of like that locomotive running down the track right now,” Ripley said. “He has his motor and wrestling hitting on all cylinders so hopefully he will be able to continue that throughout the season.”
The third title for the Panthers was won by Hunter Struffert at 220 pounds. Struffert won the title by upsetting No. 3 ranked Jaggar Schack of Osseo 6-0 in the title match. Leading 1-0 after two periods, Struffert threw Schack for a take down and three near fall points.
“This was a really good win for Hunter and a great way to end the day of wrestling for Scott West,” Ripley said. “Hunter really threw him for a ride as there was a lot of power behind that toss.”
Scott West got runner-up performances from Zach Tracy at 113 and Dalton Pauly at 182 along with third place finishes from Adam Kelvington at 120, Luke Fogarty at 152, John Jack Wiese at 170 and 5th place finishes from Tory Pumper at 126, Leo Siekmann at 132, Ashton Holbrook at 138. In addition Landon Church placed 3rd at 113 and Collin Fahey placed 6th at 182.
Opening dual
Scott West opened the season with a 43-25 dual meet victory against No. 10 ranked Wayzata last Thursday night at Jordan Middle School.
The Panthers won nine matches including getting pins from Fogarty, Dalton Pauly, and Will Fahey (Gavin Fahey won by forfeit) and a technical fall from Demmers and major decisions from Tracy, and Pumper. Earning decisions was Randolph, and Leo Siekmann.
“I think that overall we wrestled pretty well as a team for the first time out on the mat this season,” Ripley said. “We have another tough schedule to wrestle this year so we will have to continue to get better as the season progresses.”