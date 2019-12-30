The Scott West wrestling team competed in its second straight big individual tournament and this time just missed out on a top-10 finish.
The Panthers earned 93 points to finish in 11th place at the 58-team Rumble on the Red tournament at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.
New Prague won the Rumble on the Red title with 146 points. Northfield was second with 124 and Farmington was third with 117 points.
Scott West will wrestle all three of those teams in the next month.
“New Prague has a really solid team this year and have now wrestled really well at both the Christmas Tournament and the Rumble on the Red,” Scott West wrestling co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “It should make for some really good wrestling in January as we have New Prague on the road and Northfield and Farmington at home with one in Jordan and the other in Belle Plaine. We will have to be ready to wrestle at our best if we want to have an opportunity to compete and win against any and all three of those teams.”
The Panthers had that solid 11th place finish with only 10 wrestlers competing in the varsity tournament. Three of those 10 placed for the Panthers.
Scott West senior Jace Demmers had the best tournament for the Panthers and was rewarded for that strong performance by being named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament for weight classes 152 to 285 pounds.
He earned that honor by going 5-0 and earning the 160-pound title.
The championship for Demmers, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 2A, was a nice bounce back from the Minnesota Christmas Tournament a week earlier where he went 3-2 but did not place.
Demmers opened the tournament with three convincing wins to reach the semifinals where he would face Class 3A's No. 3 ranked Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea.
Demmers controlled the semifinal match and won 6-1 to reach the championship match against Fairmont-Martin County West's Miles Fitzgerald, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.
Demmers would win the championship with a 4-3 win against Fitzgerald.
“We like to say that a loss does not have to define you but how you respond to it does,” Ripley said. “After the two MCT losses, the Rumble on the Red gave Jace an opportunity to respond to that and he did with a very positive definition.”
Zach Tracy and Hunter Struffert were the only other two Scott West wrestlers to place at the Rumble on the Red.
Tracy followed up a strong performance at the Christmas tourney with another strong effort in Fargo, where he finished in third place at 106 pounds.
After two easy wins to open the tournament, Tracy had to battle to earn the third place finish.
He reached the semifinals with a 2-1 win against Woodbury's No. 3 ranked Aelx Braun in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, he fell to eventual champ Koy Buesgens of New Prague 1-0. Tracy lost to Buesgens twice at the Christmas tournament.
Tracy rebounded from that tough loss to Buesgens to beat Aitkin's No. 10 ranked Marshall Larson and Prior Lake's Alan Koehler both by 3-2 score's to earn third place.
“Zach is wrestling pretty close to the vest right now and the really good aspect of that is that he is making it hard for top quality opponents to score points on him and that certainly helped lead him to a third place finish here,” Ripley said. “It will be good to see him scoring more points throughout the year as his confidence will continue to grow.”
As for Struffert, he had a very eventful eight matches as he battled his way to a fifth place finish at 220 pounds
In those eight matches for Struffert seven of them ended in a pinfall with Struffert getting five of those pins.
He split his first two matches by fall before finishing the tournament with five pins in six matches to finish in fifth place.
Struffert earned fifth place by pinning Farmington's Luke Weierke at 1:36 of the fifth place match.
“It’s always exciting with Hunter and there does seem to be a trend where it is pin or be pinned and most of his wins and losses have come that way,” Ripley said. “Hunter really had a nice take down and it was a thing of beauty in his final match of the day here against Farmington as he worked from the overhook position and got what ended up to be an inside ankle pick that led shortly thereafter to his getting the pin fall.”