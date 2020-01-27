For the 18th and final time, the Scott West Panthers are the Minnesota River Conference championships.
The Panthers clinched its final MRC title on Saturday at Belle Plaine High School.
With Jordan leaving the Minnesota River Conference after this year, the MRC voted to remove Scott West from the conference.
While Jordan will join the Wright Country Conference next season, Scott West will not join the WCC. The Panthers will wrestle a independent schedule starting next season.
The first MRC title Scott West won came in 1993 and followed that by winning every championships after that until 2002 when they were removed from the conference.
Scott West would return to the MRC in 2012 by winning the conference crown. Watertow-Mayer won the title in 2013 only to see the Panthers when every title after that.
Scott West won its 18th conference title and seventh in a row with 233 points and crowning four individual champions.
Tri-City United finished in a close second place behind the Panthers with 201 points. They were followed by Sibley East in third (140), Norwood-Young America in fourth (90) and Le Sueur-Henderson in fifth (62).
The four individual champions for Scott West was Zach Tracy (106 pounds), Jace Demmers (160), Trent Rasmussen (195) and Hunter Struffert (HWT).
“It is always a good thing to be able to say that you were conference team champions even 20 years down the road but we have more important events coming up as we roll into February and when you wrestle at Scott West that is ultimately what defines you as a team and an individual,” co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “It was good to see all four of our MRC Champs - Zach, Jace, Trent and Hunter win all of their matches on Saturday by pin because bonus points are always big and congratulations to Jace as he got the well deserved MRC Most Valuable Wrestler of the Year Award that was selected by the coaches.”
As Ripley said, all four champions pinned their way to the title.
Dual meet
Prior to the MRC Championships, Scott West lost a dual meet to New Prague last Thursday night in New Prague.
While the Panthers have had the better of New Prague over the years with a 31-4 record before this dual meet, the Trojans defeated the Panthers 44-21.
New Prague, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, got off to a fast start against Scott West as they won the first seven matches of the meet to build a 28-0 lead on the Panthers.
Luke Fogarty broke that win streak for the Panthers as he earned 12-5 decision at 152 against Carter Bornholdt.
“New Prague was able to show off a little bit of their firepower there as six of their first seven wrestlers that they sent to the mat were rated,” Ripley said. “Luke wrestled a really good match that included some good attacks with hard riding and would have had the major decision had it not been for a late locked hands call along the edge of the mat.”
The two teams split the final six matches with Scott West earning pin falls in their three victories.
Jace Demmers earned the first pin for the Panthers with a first period pin of Ethan Gregory at 170 pounds.
Rasmussen pinned Jarek Tikalsky at 220 pounds and Struffert (ranked 10th) pinned No. 9 ranked Evan Anderson at heavyweight.
“It was a good way to end the meet for us with two big pins,” Ripley said. “Trent did some good work out there and Hunter did as well considering he lost the opening take down and then scored 13 straight points plus the pin fall.”