For the second straight season, the Scott West and Northfield match came right down to wire.
In a battle of top-10 ranked teams, the Panthers outlasted Northfield 37-36, winning on criteria, last Thursday night at the Jordan Middle School gym.
Last year, Scott West defeated the Raiders 30-28 behind a pin by Calvin Menke in the final match of meet.
This year, Scott West again need a win at heavyweight to clinch the victory against the Class 3A's No. 5 ranked team.
Scott West trailed 36-33 heading into the heavyweight match with the Panthers sending No. 10 ranked Hunter Struffert to the mat and Northfield countering with unranked Nick Lopez.
The match was scoreless after two periods which included a two-minute ride by Struffert in the second period.
In the third period, Struffert got the escape and fought off a late takedown attempt by Lopez and turned it into his own takedown to win 3-0.
That tied the match at 36-36 and sent match referee Mike Langlais to the scorer's table to determine the winner by criteria.
After a few minutes, Langlais gave Scott West the criteria point on the sixth criteria - the team giving up the least number of forfeits.
“It was an exciting win for our program tonight in the Panther Den against a very good Northfield team," co-head coach Darren Ripley said. "“It was good to have Hunter there waiting at the end again to close things out and even before the meet started he was asked which wrestler he would prefer to wrestler if the meet was on the line and he got the one that he answered to.”
The match was back and forth throughout and featured a lot of big moves that resulted in a lot pf pins in the match.
Of the 14 matches, eight of them ended by pin fall and another by forfeit (which turned out to be the difference in the match).
Scott West jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after Matt Randolph earned a pin at 106 pounds and Zach Tracy won a hard fought 6-4 decision at 113 pounds for the Panthers.
“We knew going into the meet that we would have to get off to a fast start and win both of these matches with Matt and Zach,” Ripley said. “I think that we would have liked to have gotten bonus points in both of the matches but that did not happen as Matt did a great job in getting after the pin, while Zach obviously had the tougher opponent and did a good job in fighting it out for the win.”
Northfield responded by winning the next three matches and grabbing a 14-0 lead behind two major decisions and a pin.
The two highly ranked teams exchanged wins for the rest of the match.
Colton Bahr got the Panthers back on track with a pin at 138 but Northfield won by major decision by No. 2 ranked Drew Woodley.
The next four matches the teams exchanged pins with Northfield grabbing a 30-27 win after the 182 pound match. Blake Reimers (152), and Jace Demmers (170) earned the pins for the Panthers.
Northfield forfeited to Trent Rasmussen at 195 pounds to regain a 33-27 win. Scott West temporarily lost lead with a pin at 220 but Struffert came up big at 285 pounds to tie the match and get the win on criteria.
Next
Scott West was scheduled to wrestle in St. Peter on Friday night against the Saints and the TCU Titans, however that meet was cancelled because of inclement weather and although the Eastview Invitational was wrestled on Saturday the Panthers did not travel to the tournament won by Wayzata.
Scott West is now currently scheduled to wrestle at New Prague on Thursday night against the Class 3A's No. 4 rated Trojans.
Following the Thursday night meet in New Prague, Scott West is slated to host what will be their final appearance in the Minnesota River Conference as the 17-time MRC Champion Panthers will wrestle in the Minnesota River Conference Tournament in Belle Plaine.