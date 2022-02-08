The Scott West Nordic ski team fell short of state berths on the Section 2 trails Feb. 7.
The Panthers, a cooperative program between Jordan and Belle Plaine, is in its second-ever season this winter. The girls team ended up eighth out of 10 teams at sections with 267 points, while the boys finished ninth (280).
Minneapolis Washburn was the girls team champion with 385 points, followed by Eden Prairie (382) and Minnetonka (364). Minneapolis Southwest was the boys winner (386), while Washburn was second (371) and Eden Prairie ended up third (361).
The Minnesota State High School League added a two-skier sprint relay to the section and state meets this winter.
In past seasons, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races, in the section race. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
This year’s section format still have seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the freestyle relay and the other five skied pursuit. The top three in pursuit were part of the team score, along with each team’s relay finish.
The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualified for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also qualified.
The state meet is set for Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
For Scott West, eighth-grader Isaac Bemels and senior Kevin He teamed up in the boys sprint freestyle relay and finished sixth with a time of 13.33.9 on the Theodore Wirth Parkway course.
For the Panther girls, eighth-grader Tirzah Juaire and seventh-grader Keira Walkington were a team and they finished ninth (17:21.8).
In pursuit, junior Nick Weedman had the best finish for the Panthers, taking 32nd in the boys race with a time of 32:40.0.
Junior Kaleb Sharb ended up 37th for the boys team (34:37.3), followed by senior Adam Stiemke in 38th (34:40.4), ninth-grader Caden Riga in 42nd (36:04.2) and junior Andrew Norberg in 44th (37:05.5).
On the girls side, junior Basia Babcock led Scott West, taking 34th in pursuit with a time of 40:13.2.
Eighth-grader Jesse Sullivan was right behind her teammate in 35th (40:53.8), followed by sophomore Belle Jeurissen in 42nd (45:30.3), ninth-grader Addisyn Giles in 45th (48:05.2) and senior Aria Jamison in 47th (48:59.1).
Last winter, Scott West competed in Section 1 in its inaugural season. The MSHSL reclassified sections for all sports last spring and the Panthers were moved to Section 2.