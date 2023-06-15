For the second straight season, the Jordan girls golf team finished seventh on the state links.
Led by seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman, the Jaguars finished with a 36-hole team score of 739 in the Class 2A tournament June 13-14 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Pequot Lakes won the title with a 36-hole total of 651, followed by Lake City (654), Providence Academy (685), Park Rapids Area (708), Redwood Valley (714) and Holy Angels (726). Rock Ridge ended up eighth (786).
Jordan had a team score of 366 in the first round, and shot 376 as a team in round two. The top-four scores count in the team standings.
Woytassek tied for 11th individually with rounds of 77 and 82. Eckman finished 27th shooting 82 and 86.
Ninth grader Hanna Norgerg ended up 67 for the the Jaguars with round of 95 and 104. She was followed by junior Ellie Jerabek in 79th (114, 101), junior Kamryn King in 82nd (112, 1111) and senior Avery Gregor in 87th (114, 120).
Senior Grace Petzold of Providence Academy won the individual title shooting 75 in the first round and following with a 70 in round two.
Both Woytassek and Eckman were playing in their third state tournament for Jordan. Woytassek finished fourth overall at state last spring with an 81 in the first round and a 39 in the final round. Eckman was 18th (85, 42).
In 2021, both made their first-ever state tourney. Woytassek ended up 11th with rounds of 84 and 85, while Eckman tied for 20th, shooting 92 and 83.
Both Woytassek and Eckman were named the Minnesota High School Golf Association's all-state team for the second year in a row. Woytassek was also one eight finalists for the Ms. Golf Award.
Woytassek will compete at the NCAA Division II level next fall at Minnesota State University, Mankato, while Eckman will be on the NCAA Division III links at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.