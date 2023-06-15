For the second straight season, the Jordan girls golf team finished seventh on the state links.

Led by seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman, the Jaguars finished with a 36-hole team score of 739 in the Class 2A tournament June 13-14 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

