The Jordan baseball team went 3-2 in the playoffs in its first season in Class 3A.
The second-seeded Hubmen had to win twice June 5 in Red Wing in the 95-degree heat to say alive in the Section 1AAA tournament. Jordan got halfway there with an 8-6 win over fourth-seeded Red Wing.
But in the next game, the Hubmen ran out of gas against top-seeded Byron, falling 18-0 in four innings in the loser's bracket final.
Jordan stayed alive in the playoffs June 3 with a 1-0 home win over sixth-seeded Winona. Junior Kyle Hvidsten tossed a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
It was Hvidsten's second shutout of the playoffs. He pitched the Hubmen to an opening 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Kasson Mantorville May 29, fanning 13 batters in a two-hitter.
Jordan followed that victory with a 5-3 home loss to third-seeded Albert Lea in the semifinals June 1.
The Hubmen finished the season with a 12-11 overall record. The team finished 5-9 in its first season in the Wright County East Conference.
In 2019, Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference with a 12-2 mark and finished 2-2 in the Section 2AA tournament. The Hubmen won the Section 2AA title in 2018 and finished fourth at state.
Last season was supposed to be Jordan's first in Class 3A, but it was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hubmen had just four seniors this spring — Reagan Koch, Dylan Willey, Reihle Murray and Wil Muelken. So there will be plenty of talent back next year for coach Brent Goracke's team, starting with one of the top pitches in conference in Hvidsten.
Section realignment last April has also moved Jordan out of Section 1AAA and into Section 2AAA next year with the likes of Albert Lea, Mankato West, Mankato East, Marshall, New Prague, St. Peter and Worthington.
Goracke's hope for the team this spring was to keep getting better after not having a season last year. Jordan finished a win shot of meeting Albert Lea in the section title game and won seven of its 11 games.
"Our seniors are very grateful to be able to play out their senior season at the ballpark," Goracke said.
In the win over Winona, Jordan scratched out a fourth-inning run and it held up under Hvidsten. Junior Alex Mizsak's sacrifice fly drove in the Hubmen's lone run, scoring sophomore Afton Koch who walked to open the frame.
In beating Red Wing, junior Daniel Zang got the win, striking out nine in four inning of work. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned). Ninth-grader Connor Larson allowed four runs (three earned) in three relief innings.
The Hubmen led 8-2 after four innings. Jordan scored its eight runs on just five hits.
Hvidsten doubled and scored a run. Reagan Koch, Afton Koch, Mizsak sophomore Luke Dyrhaug and junior David Buesgens each had RBIs. Ninth-grader Zac Daak scored two runs.
Against Albert Lea, Jordan fell behind 5-0 after five innings and couldn't come all the way back.
Larson took the loss, working five innings and giving up five runs (two earned), while striking out two. Junior Austin Lucas pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Reagan Koch, Buesgens and Muelken each had RBIs for Jordan.