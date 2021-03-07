The Jordan Brewers will begin the 2021 season on the road.
The Brewers will take on Arlington in River Valley League play April 25, and follow playing at Shakopee May 2. The home opener is set for May 9 versus Gaylord.
Last summer, Jordan fell short of defending its Class C state title. The Brewers lost 7-5 to Fairmont in the third round of the state tournament and finished the season with a 22-5-1 record.
This year's Class C state tournament will begin in August and will be held in Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg.
Jordan also won the Class C state title in 1986 and was the Class B champion in 1994 and 2004.
To see the Brewers entire 2021 schedule, go to hometeamsonline.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&s=baseball.
Follow the team on Twitter at @jordanbrewers.