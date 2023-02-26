The Jordan Brewers' quest for a fifth state title will begin April 30 with a road game against the Arlington A's in the 2023 season opener.
The Brewers' first four games will be on the road, before their first home at the new renovated Mini Met versus the St. Clair Wood Ducks May 21.
Jordan finished last summer with a 33-10 record, winning the Region 6C. title.
The Brewers had a bye in the first round of the Class C state tournament, winning 5-1 over the Ada Athletics and 3-1 over the Bluffton Braves, before getting eliminated with a 14-2 loss to the Nisswa Lightning.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The Brewers also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.