The Jordan Brewers' quest for a fifth state title will begin April 30 with a road game against the Arlington A's in the 2023 season opener.

The Brewers' first four games will be on the road, before their first home at the new renovated Mini Met versus the St. Clair Wood Ducks May 21.

