The Section 2 meet is next up for the Scott West Nordic ski teams.
The Panthers had a strong showing in the Twin City Conference Championships Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. The boys squad ended up third out of nine schools with 348 points, while the girls team took fifth out 10 programs with 324 points
St. Paul Highland Park won both titles, finishing 396 points in the boys race. St. Paul Central was second (375).
St. Paul Como Park ended up fourth (346), followed by Mound Westonka (324), Parnassus (292), Holy Family (286), Great River (265) and Robbinsdale Cooper (239).
On the girls side, Highland Park won with 395 points, followed by St. Paul Central (378), Visitation (337) and Mound Westonka (329). Como Park was sixth (288), followed by Holy Family (270), Parnassus (189), Cooper (167) and Great River (71).
The Scott West program is in its third season and is a cooperative with Belle Plaine.
At the conference championships, senior Nick Weedman led the Panther boys in pursuit, which a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter classical and freestyle races. He ended up 13th with a combined time of 29:48.1.
Junior Ezra Fahey ended up 18th (31:38.3) for the boys, followed by ninth grader Isaac Bemmels in 20th (31:53.0), junior Jake Warden in 29th (33:37.9), senior Andrew Norberg in 30th (33:47.9), sophomore Caden Riga in 31st (33:51.3) and ninth grader Ben Pint in 32nd (35:25.5).
Eighth grader Jackson Nagel and senior Kaleb Sharp teamed up in the sprint relay for the Panthers and finished second with a time of 13:33.44.
Eighth grader Keira Walkington and ninth grader Tirzah Juaire competed in the girls relay for Scott West and finished fourth (16:48.62).
In pursuit, ninth grader Jesse Sullivan led the girls squad with a 17th-place finish with a time of 36:46.7. Junior Belle Jeurissen ended up 24th (38:59.8).
Senior Beth Pint finished 28th (41:42.5), followed by sophomore Addisyn Giles in 29th (41:54.7), sophomore Lila Bungarden in 30th (41:55.5), junior Makayla Haugen in 32nd (42:54.1), eighth grader Izzy Haugen in 35th (43:29.4) and sophomore Bekah Stiemke in 42nd (47:11.9).
Last season was the first year of the two-skier sprint relay in the section and state competitions, which also counted in the team score. In past seasons, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit with the top four counting in the team score.
In the eight sections across Minnesota, the top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions will qualify for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also make the field.
The Jordan girls were eighth in the section team standings last winter, while the boys were ninth.
Section 2 is strong with the likes of Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie among the teams to beat. Other teams in the field include Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, Holy Family and Richfield.
Washburn and Eden Prairie were the girls team state qualifiers last year, while Southwest and Washburn made it on the boys side.
This year’s Section 2 race will be Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Parkway. The state meet is set for Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.