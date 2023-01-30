Relay Team

Eighth grader Keira Walkington and ninth grader Tirzah Juaire teamed up in the relay for Scott West in the Twin Cities Conference Championships Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis.

 Twitter photo by @swpnordicski

The Section 2 meet is next up for the Scott West Nordic ski teams.

The Panthers had a strong showing in the Twin City Conference Championships Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. The boys squad ended up third out of nine schools with 348 points, while the girls team took fifth out 10 programs with 324 points

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events