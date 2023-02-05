Luke Meriweather

Senior Luke Meriweather won by fall at 220 pounds for Scott West in the team's 56-15 win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Feb. 3.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

Sections are getting closer for the Scott West wrestling team, for the boys and the girls.

The Scott West girls competed in the second annual Pine Island Girls Invitational Feb. 4. There were 60 teams represented and wrestlers were separated into three divisions. The Panthers ended up 20th in the team standings with 41 points.

