Sections are getting closer for the Scott West wrestling team, for the boys and the girls.
The Scott West girls competed in the second annual Pine Island Girls Invitational Feb. 4. There were 60 teams represented and wrestlers were separated into three divisions. The Panthers ended up 20th in the team standings with 41 points.
Apple Valley won the title with 128 points, followed by Bemidji (125) and St. Michael-Albertville (101.5).
Last March, was the first-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls wrestling tournament. It ran concurrently with the boys individual tourney.
Forty-six girls competed across 12 weight classes. Minnesota became the 30th state to have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling tourney, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Girls train and compete with their respective boys teams during the regular season, competing on the varsity or junior varsity or in girls-only tourneys. After the season, the girls have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournaments or continue competing with the boys.
The Scott West girls compete with competitors from Section 1, 3, 4 and 5. That section competition will be Feb. 11 at Hastings High School.
The second girls state tournament will again run at the same time as the boys individual tourney.
The Guillotine has individual ranking for girls this winter. Scott West has one female ranked. Junior Lindsey Streefland is No. 10 at 185 pounds.
At the Pine Island invite, eighth-grader Bailey Kes won the 138-pound B division for Scott West, beating teammate, junior Kaitlyn Suda, by fall in the title match.
Ninth grader Shalmarie Aguilar-Gonzalez finished fourth at in the C division at 120 pounds with a 2-2 record. Sophomore Skylar Janssen was fifth at that weight.
Eighth grader Mia Beuch competed in the 107-pound A division for the Panthers.
Scott West boys
Meanwhile, the Scott West boys went 3-0 in the Annandale-Maple Lake quadrangular Feb. 3. The No. 6-ranked Panthers beat the host Lightning 36-24, and also had wins over Delano (72-4) and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (56-15).
The Section 2AA team tournament for Scott West will start Feb. 16 with the opening round, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The individual section tourney will be Feb. 24-25 in St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
The Class 2A state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.
At the quad, Scott West was down 18-3 to Annadale-Maple Lake going into 138 pounds. The Panthers followed winning next six matches to take control.
Ninth grader Mason Breeggemann won 4-3 at 138, followed by win by technical fall by junior Matt Randolph at 145. Senior Landon Church won 7-2 at 152, while junior Leo Siekmann won 12-2 at 160.
Sophomore Tristan Holbrook won by forfeit at 170 for Scott West, while sophomore Dylan Thomas won by fall at 182.
Junior Carson Schoenbauer won by fall at heavyweight for the Panthers. Junior Ethan Strack earned a 4-1 win at 113 pounds.
Wins for Scott West against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton came from Strack at 106 (fall), eighth grader Sullty Schultz at 113 (fall), junior Caleb Tracy at 120 (major decision), ninth grader Isaac Williams at 132 (decision), Randolph at 138 (fall), Church at 145 (major decision) Siekmann at 160 (fall), Holbrook at 170 (decision), Thomas at 182 (fall), senior Hunter Lilleskov at 220 (forfeit) and Schoenbauer at heavyweight (forfeit).
Scott West had seven forfeit wins against Delano -— eighth grader Bennet Balk at 126, Williams at 132, Randolph at 138, junior Ethan Dvorak at 152, Siekmann at 160, Holbrook at 170 and Thomas at 182.
Wins by fall came from Lilleskov at 195, senior Luke Meriweather at 220 and Schoenbauer at heavvweight. Church won by injury default at 145, while Strack and Tracy each won by decision at 106 and 120, respectively.
Jordan is likely to earn the No. 3 seed in Section 2AA behind New Prague and Watertown-Mayer, ranked No. 2 and 5 in the state, respectively.
Two of Scott West's three losses are to New Prague (38-30) and Watertown-Mater (38-25).