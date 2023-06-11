Kendra Krueger

Jordan enior Kendra Krueger won both the 800 and 1,600 meters at the Class AA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Kendra Krueger ended her stellar career on the Jordan girls track team in style June 9-10.

The senior won two state titles at the Class AA meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, setting new Class AA state records in both the 800 and 1,600 meters in the process.

