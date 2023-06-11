Kendra Krueger ended her stellar career on the Jordan girls track team in style June 9-10.
The senior won two state titles at the Class AA meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, setting new Class AA state records in both the 800 and 1,600 meters in the process.
Krueger first won the 1,600 with a time of 4:53.90, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher, Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson (4:56.52).
Four running events later, Krueger claimed the 800 with a time of 2:13.13. This race was a little closer as Delia Johnson of St. Paul Highland Park ended up a close second, only .83 behind Krueger.
Krueger ran a 2:13.05 in the prelims to break her own school record. Her 1,600 time also broke her own school mark.
By herself, Krueger scored 24 team points, which played the Jaguars 12th in the overall team standings. Monticello won the title (64), edging Rocori by two points.
Mankato East finished third (57.5), followed by Detroit Lakes (42) and Holy Angels (38).
At state last year, Krueger finished second in 800 and fifth in the 1,600. She was also part of the 4x400 relay team that took third.
This spring, Kreuger was the only Jaguar competing at state. There was no state competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next fall, Krueger will compete at the NCAA Division II level next year at the University of Tampa. She could run both cross country and track there.
Last fall, Krueger finished third at the Class AA state cross country meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, which was the best-ever finish by any cross country runner in school history. She holds the school record for the Jaguars in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:26.
It was Krueger’s fourth-career state appearance and fifth time qualifying. There was no official state meet in 2020 due to the pandemic, but there were section competitions.
Kreuger was part of Jordan’s state-qualifying teams in both 2017 and 2018 when the Jaguars were in Class A. She finished 97th overall as a seventh-grader and was 50th as an eighth-grader.
"Kendra is among the most influential athletes I’ve had the honor of coaching,” Jordan girls track coach Kelley Walerius said. "She is a tremendous athlete that our younger athletes look up to. She’s been a part of the varsity team since she was a seventh grader and has made quite the impact on the team with her leadership abilities even as a young athlete.
"All of Kendra’s teammates look up to her because of her continued success, her modest demeanor, and her ability to make connections with her teammates,” Walerius said. “She is dedicated to the sport and her teammates. I’m thankful we’ve had the opportunity to coach her."