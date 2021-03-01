Reagan Koch has been more than just a scorer for the Jordan boys basketball team over the years.
But if the Hubmen need a bucket, the senior is usually the one to provide it. Koch went over 1,000 points for his career in Jordan's 82-69 Wright County Conference win at Holy Family Feb. 26.
"Reagan is a quiet leader for us on both ends of the floor," Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. "He leads by example, and his teammates follow him because of his work ethic, character and unselfishness. He simply does whatever the team needs, whether it's defending the opponent's best player, finding the open man with a great pass, or hitting the big shots for us.
He is truly one of the most unselfish players we've ever had," Urbanek added.
Koch will play Division II basketball next winter at the at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Koch leads Jordan in scoring this season through 13 contests at 20.5 points per game.
The Hubmen are nearing the Section 2AA playoffs, ending the regular season at Hutchinson March 12. The playoffs start March 16.
Can Koch lead the program back to state?
The last time Jordan was there was in 2018 when Koch was a ninth-grader. Koch made the varsity the next season, averaging 11.2 points per game as a sophomore and 15.6 points as a junior.
The Hubmen lost in the Section 2AA title game to St Peter in 2019, and got back to the championship game again last year against Waseca. But that contest was never played due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waseca is the team to beat again in the section. The Bluejays are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A.
Koch has had two games of 30 or more points this season and has been in double figures in 12 of the team's first 13 contests. He's shooting 45% from the 3-point line.
Koch finished with a team-high 23 points in the win over Holy Family. His 1,000 point came on a free throw right before halftime. He ended the game with 1,006 career points.
Urbanek called Koch one of the best shooters in the area, including a strong mid-range jumper to go along with his 3-point ability. He also knows how to get to the basket, getting to the free-throw line about 10 times per game.
"Reagan has the talent and ability to score way more points than he actually does," Urbanek said. "I say that as a compliment because he is constantly looking for the open man and he is a very willing passer. He played point guard for us as a sophomore and junior, and we moved him to the shooting guard as a senior because we needed him to take on a bigger role as a scorer this season.
"He has developed his game to the point where he has very few weaknesses right now," Urbanek added. "It has been fun to watch him develop over the past few years."