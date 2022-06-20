The Jordan girls golf team capped off a stellar season on its home course June 15, The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course.
It was there, juniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman led the Jaguars to a seventh-place in the Class AA state team standings. Woytassek finished tied for fourth overall with a 27-hole total of 120.
The final round was limited to nine holes due to the rainy weather. Woytassek shot in the first round 81 and followed with 39 in the final round. Eckman finished 18th for the Jaguars with rounds of 85 and 42.
As a team, Jordan finished with a 27-hole total of 582 (397 and 185). Lake City won the title (491), followed by Fergus Falls (530), Pequot Lakes (535), Minnewaska Area (539), Providence Academy (548) and St. Croix Lutheran Academy (564). Mesabi East was eighth 604).
Mallory Belka of Pequot Lakes was the individual champion with a 27-total of 114 (76-38).
Woytassek and Eckman were making their second state appearance for Jordan. Last spring, both also finished in the top 20.
Woytassek ended up 11th out of 88 competitors with a 36-hole total of 169. She shot 84 in the first round and carded an 85 in the final round. Eckman tied for 20th with a 36-hole total of 175 after rounds of 92 and 83.
The top-four scores count in the team standings. Junior Avery Gregor was Jordan's next-best finisher at state, tying for 76th overall with rounds of 115 and 52, while eighth-grader Hanna Norberg tied for 80th, carding a 117 and a 52.
Sophomore Ellie Jerabek tied for 81st shooting 116 and 57, while sophomore Kamryn King had rounds of 124 and 61 to finish 86th.
Jordan made the state field as a team by winning the 36-hole Section 2AA title June 7 at New Prague Golf Club. Woytassek was the medalist, winning the individual crown by five shots over her teammate.
Woytassek shot an 82 in the first round May 31 and came back with a 77 in the final round. Eckman carded a pair of 82s for the Jaguars to finish second.