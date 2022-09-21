Sabers Soccer

Shakopee is off to a strong start, winning seven of its first 10 games this season, including a 3-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls soccer team is looking like a contender in Section 2AAA.

The Sabers are off to a strong 7-3 start, including 3-1 in the South Suburban Conference with a 2-0 home victory over Farmington Sept. 20. Junior Madalyn Schwichtenberg and Abby Missman scored Shakopee's goals, while senior Jessica Nigbur recorded her fourth shutout of the season.

Tom Schardin

