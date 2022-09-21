The Shakopee girls soccer team is looking like a contender in Section 2AAA.
The Sabers are off to a strong 7-3 start, including 3-1 in the South Suburban Conference with a 2-0 home victory over Farmington Sept. 20. Junior Madalyn Schwichtenberg and Abby Missman scored Shakopee's goals, while senior Jessica Nigbur recorded her fourth shutout of the season.
Shakopee went into the game off a 2-0 win at Waconia Sept. 17 and a pair of conference home victories — 2-1 over Eagan Sept. 15 and 3-1 over Prior Lake Sept. 13.
Prior Lake and Waconia are also section opponents and the Sabers are 5-1 against potential future playoff opponents, including wins over Eden Prairie (1-0), Chaska (2-1) and Chanhassen (2-0) with the one loss to No. 6-ranked Minnetonka (5-2) in the season opener back on Aug. 25.
Eighth-ranked Edina is also in the section field and is the defending champion.
Last fall, the Sabers had a 10-5-1 overall record and finished third in the SSC with a 7-2-1 mark. The 10 wins were the most for the program since going 12-5 in 2012, while the seven league wins were also a program-best.
The Sabers fell 1-0 to Chanhassen in the first round of Section 2AAA play. Shakopee has just two playoff wins from 2013 to 2021. The first one was in 2014 and the last one was in 2020, and both were over Chaska.
In the win over Prior Lake, junior Mackenzie Norskog scored all three goals for the Sabers.
Against Eagan, the scored first 10 minutes into the game off a corner kick. Senior Schmelz-Bundt was able to get her foot on the ball in massive traffic out front as the ball deflected off an Eagan defender and then into the back of the net.
The Wildcats tied the game right before the break scoring a goal on a corner kick of their own.
Norskog scored roughly seven minutes into the second half to put her team up 2-1 and the Sabers held on from there.
Against Waconia, Schmelz-Bundt scored Shakopee's first goal 10 minutes into the game, her fourth of the season. Junior Madalyn Schwichtenberg tallied for the Sabers in the second half.
The first round of Section 2AAA play is set for Oct. 11 with the semifinals Oct. 13. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds.
The title game will be played at a neutral site to be determined Oct. 18.
The Class AAA state tournament will start Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Nov. 2, and the title game is Nov. 4 with the final two rounds at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Stillwater is the defending champion.
Shakopee’s lone state berth came in 2003 when it was the runner-up in Class A.