The 1st Annual Donny Wichmann Wrestling Camp will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 10 at Shakopee High School
The cost for the camp is $100 and is for wrestlers entering grades K-12.
The camp will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday for wrestlers in grades K-6. For grades 7-12, the times are 7:30 to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
All proceeds from camp go towards the medical bills for Donny and Mindy Wichmann, have faced over Donny's nearly 4 year battle with cancer.
The camp will be selling all of Donny's inventory at closeout prices. Over 600 pairs of shoes, 500 singlets, hundreds of kneepads, headgear, tshirts, shorts, etc. all need to go.
The sale will be going on all throughout camp.
Registration and additional information can be found www.donnywichmannwrestlingcamp.com