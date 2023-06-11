Senior Kaleb Sharp and junior Elijah Hagen earned spots on the state medal stand for the Jordan boys track team.
Sharp ended two top-five finishes at the Class AA competition June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, while Hagen earned one. They, along with junior Leo Siekmann, were representing the Hubmen at state.
Sharp and Hagen combined for 22 points, which placed Jordan tied for 19th with Winona in the team standings. Waseca won the title with 39 points, one better than Worthington.
Stewartville was a close third (36.5), followed by Mound Westonka (35) and Monticello and Mankato East (32).
At state last spring, Sharp won the 800 meters and was also part of the 4x800 and 4x400 relays that finished first with with school-record times of 7:52.72 and 3:22.20, respectively. The Hubmen were third in the team standings.
Sharp went into the 800 meters as the No. 1, but senior Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge beat Sharp in both the prelims and the finals. Both broke the Class AA record in the finals, with Sharp finishing with a time of 1:53.23, which broke his own school record,, compared to 1:52.79 for Stocke.
In the 1,600, Sharp was seeded 11th, but moved up five spots to take sixth overall with a time of 4:21.82. The winning team was by Stocke (4:11.25).
In the discus, Hagen was fifth and moved up two spots to third. He broke his own school record with a toss of 169-07. The winning mark was 174.11 by senior Torasbjorn Lunaas of Stewartville.
Siekmann was seeded ninth in the pole vault, but could not match his section winning height of 12-11. He went 11-6 to end up tied for 14th, while junior Brian Schloeder of Rock Ridge won (15-6).