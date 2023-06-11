Senior Kaleb Sharp and junior Elijah Hagen earned spots on the state medal stand for the Jordan boys track team.

Sharp ended two top-five finishes at the Class AA competition June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, while Hagen earned one. They, along with junior Leo Siekmann, were representing the Hubmen at state.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

