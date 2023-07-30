Kaleb Sharp made a run at a couple national titles at the USA Track & Field Junior Nationals July 24-30 in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2023 Jordan High School graduated competed in both the 800 and 1,500 meters in the 17-18-year-old division.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Kaleb Sharp made a run at a couple national titles at the USA Track & Field Junior Nationals July 24-30 in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2023 Jordan High School graduated competed in both the 800 and 1,500 meters in the 17-18-year-old division.
Sharp, representing the BPXC Track Club, finished third the 800 in the finals July 29 with a time 1:53.44. The winning time was 1:53.04 by Trenton Burningham of Texas, who edged Keayari Thompson of Georgia by .01 at the finish line.
In the 1,500 finals July 30, Sharp battled Evan Bruce of Washington to the finish line, taking second with a time of 3:59.98. Bruce finished in 3:58.94.
Sharp qualified for the finals by taking third in the prelims July 27 with a time of 4:03.97. In the 800 prelims July 26, Sharp qualified for the finals by taking seventh (1:56.27).
Sharp had a stellar track and cross country career at Jordan, and will be taking his talents this fall to the Division I level at the University of Nebraska.
At the Class AA state track meet back in June, Sharp earned two top-five finishes in both the 800 and 1,600. He ended up second in the 800 to senior Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge, Minnesota.
Both broke the Class AA record in the finals with Sharp finishing with a time of 1:53.23, which broke his own school record, compared to 1:52.79 for Stocke.
In the 1,600, Sharp was seeded 11th, but moved up five spots to take sixth overall with a time of 4:21.82. The winning time was by Stocke (4:11.25).
At state as a junior, Sharp won the 800 meters and was also part of the 4x800 and 4x400 relays that finished first with with school-record times of 7:52.72 and 3:22.20, respectively. The Hubmen were third in the state team standings.
On the cross country trails, Sharp ended his career in the Class AA state race last November. He didn’t have his best race as some breathing issues dropped him down to 132nd overall with a time of 18:01.38.
Sharp, who holds the school record in the 5,000-meters, had a time of 16:32.17 in the Section 2AA competition to take seventh and qualify for state. Sharp ended up 47th at state as a junior (17:24.89).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.