Kaleb Sharp of Jordan is show on the jumbotron before the finals of the 800 meters July 28 at the USA Track & Field Junior Nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Sharp ended up third, and then took second in the 1,500 the next day.

 Courtesy photo/Bpxc Track Club via Twitter

Kaleb Sharp made a run at a couple national titles at the USA Track & Field Junior Nationals July 24-30 in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2023 Jordan High School graduated competed in both the 800 and 1,500 meters in the 17-18-year-old division.

