The Jordan boys track team had a banner season last spring taking third in the Class AA state team standings.
Seven athletes represented the Hubmen at state last year and six of them were seniors, so Jordan will need others to step if the team wants to duplicate last season's success.
Jordan does have senior Kaleb Sharp back. All he did last year was win the state title in the 800 meters with a school-record time of 1:55.37. He was also part of the 4x800 and 4x400 relays that finished atop the podium stand with school-record times of 7:52.72 and 3:22.20, respectively.
"We are excited about our team this year," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "We are looking to be a very well-rounded squad with several very talented individual returners."
Sharp was a nominee for the state's Mr. Track Award last spring. He will lead the mid-distance crew, which is where Nylander said the team will need some younger athletes to step up.
"This year's team looks to be particularly strong in the throwing and jumping events," Nylander said. "Our sprints and hurdles are showing strong depth. Our biggest team challenge will be replacing some very strong middle distance runners from last year's team. We have a lot of younger athletes looking to step into these new roles."
Others back for Jordan who placed in the Section 2AA meet last year include seniors Nate Kes, Luke Borowicz, Max Tieben, Jackson Ceplecha, Nick Weedman and Carter Runge and juniors Elijah Hagen and Leo Siekmann.
Kes missed qualifying for state in the long jump last year by six inches, finishing fifth. He also tied for ninth in the high jump, while Runge tied for fifth.
Siekmann was fourth in the pole vault, while Borowicz was sixth in the discus and Hagen was ninth. Weedman took ninth in the 1,600, while Tieben and Ceplecha were part of relay teams that placed at sections.
The Hubmen tied for third in the section team standings last year with Mankato West. Worthington won, followed by Mankato East. St. Peter was fifth.
At state, St. Peter won the title, finishing five points better than the Hubmen. Worthington ended trying for fourth, so Section 2AA had three teams in the top five.
Nylander said he's hoping his team can contend for the Section 2AA crown again this spring, as well challenging for the title in the Wright County Conference East.
"We are hoping to earn a spot at the state true team championship as well," he added.
This year's conference championships will be held May 16 in Hutchinson. The Section 2AA prelims will start May 31 with the finals set for June 2 and a site still to be determined.
The Class AA state competition is scheduled for June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.