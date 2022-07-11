The Jordan Brewers came out of the Fourth of July break taking second in the Charlie Larca Memorial Invitational at the Mini Met.
The Waterville Indians earned a 7-2 win over the Brewers July 10 in the title game. Jordan opened the invite July 7 with a 10-5 victory over the Plato Blue Jays in the quarterfinals and earned a 2-1 triumph over the Delano Athletics in the semifinals July 9.
The Brewers (19-8 overall) will end the regular season July 24 at home versus Excelsior. The Region 6C playoffs will start July 31.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round of the Class C state tournament, falling 2-0 to Maple Lake, and finished the year with a 28-11 record.
In the title game against Waterville, Jordan trailed 3-2 going into the top of the sixth inning but gave up four runs. Waterville scored its seven runs on just five hits.
Jacob Allen took the loss for Jordan, working 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) with two strikeouts. Ben Anderson pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, giving up two runs with one strikeout.
Joe Lucas went 2 for 2 with two doubles and a run scored at the plate for the Brewers. Hollingsworth drove in a run with a hit, while JT McDermid, Nate Beckman and Michael Vohnoutka each had singles.
In beating Delano, Hollingsworth homered for Jordan while also pitching a complete game. He struck out 13 batters in seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run.
Hollingsworth gave up his one run in the top of the second inning, which tied the game. The Brewers got the run back in the bottom of the inning.
Steve Beckman finished 2 for 3 with a run scored for Jordan.
Against Plato, the Brewers led 3-0 after the first inning and were up 6-0 after four complete. Joe Lucas and Dylan Peterson both homered for Jordan, driving in three runs apiece.
Peterson also doubled and scored twice. Nate Beckman doubled and drove in two runs, while Steve Beckman finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Alex Beckman also had a pair of hits and scored two runs, while Tony Peterson had an RBI and Hollingsworth finished 2 for 4.
Nate Beckman went six innings for the win, allowing five runs (four earned) with seven strikeouts. Steve Beckman pitched an inning of scoreless relief fanning one batter.
This year’s 48-team Class C state tournament will held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 19.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The team also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
For more the Brewers, go to www.htosports.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&s=baseball.