The Jordan trap shooting team is gearing up for the Minnesota High School Clay Target League Championships June 17 at Alexandria Shooting Park.
The Hubmen wrapped up its five-week regular season taking second in Class 5A Conference 4 finishing with 25,876.5 points. Hutchinson won the title (27,486).
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended up third (24,812.5), followed by Goodhue, (24,734.5), Cleveland (20,736), Red Wing (17,105.5) Minnetonka (16,159) and Shakopee (15,890).
Jordan coach Jeff Radick said the spring weather made the regular season difficult.
"Of the five weeks, we never had one nice weather week," he said. "It is mind over matter with the spring weather. We had two really bad weeks where the kids let the weather really get to them."
Radick said there was snow in the first week of shooting and the fourth week there were 25 to 30 mile wind gusts.
"Those two weeks were enough for Hutchinson to secure the conference title as they shot consistently every week," Radick said. "We started after the first week in fourth place and worked our way up from there."
Seniors Ben Swanson and Nick McConnell tied for fifth overall in the conference standings, averaging 22.90 targets hit out of 25. Sophomore Eli Dold ended up in 24th place (21.70).
On the girls side, senior Karly Breeggemann tied for second in the conference for Jordan with a 19.90 average, while sophomore Nicole Ray ended up in fourth (19.30).
In sporting clays, Jordan was also second in Class 1A Conference 2 with 1,116.5 points. East Ridge was the winner (1,185.5).
Lakeville South finished third (1,073), followed by Andover (877.5), Marshall (851), Lakes International Language Academy (547) and Simley (377.5).
Swanson won the individual conference title with an average of 46 targets hit out of 50. His average was also the second best in the state.
Junior Hunter Lenzmeier finished ninth in the conference (40.4), while senior Connor Raduenz was 10th (39.6).
On the girls side, sophomore Nicole Ray was first in the conference for Jordan (35.20).
Last spring, Jordan won state team title in the inaugural season for sporting clays, which is a form or clay pigeon shooting. There can be 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain over roughly 35 acres.
Trap and skeet shooting have repeatable targets, where sporting clays has more unpredictability. Shooters have to hit different sized targets on various trajectories, angles, elevations, and distances.
The Minnesota State High School Sporting Clays Championship will be held June 12 at Shooter's Sporting Clays in Marshall. The Minnesota State High School League trap shooting state competition is set for June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The top 40 teams from all nine classes at the MHSCT Championships advance to the MSHSL state tourney.
The USA High School Clay Target National Championship will be held July 7-10 in Mason, Michigan. Last season, Jordan finished 15th overall out of 1,500 schools competing.