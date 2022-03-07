Matt Randolph will have to wait another year to pin down that elusive state title.
For the second straight year, the sophomore on the Scott West wrestling team ended up second at the Class AA state individual tournament, falling 2-1 in the 120-pound title match March 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sophomore Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka beat Randolph in the final for the second straight year. Last winter, Nelson won 6-1 over Randolph in the 106-pound championship.
Randolph won Section 2AA individual title with a 4-2 win over Nelson back on Feb. 25. The two also met in the title match in the Orono Invitational back on Jan. 29 with Randolph also winning 4-2.
So the two have developed quite a rivalry the last two seasons.
In the state title match, Nelson got a two-point takedown in the first period and Randolph couldn't answer with an escape before the period ended. Randolph got his one-point escape 30 seconds into the second period, but that was the last point earned in the match.
Randolph needed a take down in the third period to win, but Nelson wouldn't give it up.
"Nelson is very good on his feet, both defensively and offensively," Scott West coach Jerold Stauffacher said. "Matt is a guy that controls the action normally in the top or bottom position. So this type of match is a contrast in styles."
Randolph finished his season with a 42-3 record. His only other loss on the season was to Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the 126-pound title match of the annual Christmas Tournament back on Dec. 18.
Robideau won the 126-pound Class AAA state title, finishing the season with a 46-1 mark.
Randolph has a 72-5 record over the last two years. He'll get two more chances in the coming seasons to earn that state title.
"Matt is a great kid and as a coach he is the type of leader you want," Stauffacher said. "Matt will put in the time in the offseason to continue to get better. He will continue to work for that state title."
Randolph, the No. 1 seed, rolled into the state final without giving up a point in his first three matches. He pinned Jacob Luebke of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the first round, won 2-0 over Noah Gindele of Annandale-Maple Lake in the quarterfinals and had a 6-0 victory over Jack Kiner of Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the semifinals.
Scott West had two other individuals at state in senior Zach Tracy and sophomore Caleb Tracy.
Zach Tracy earned a spot on the medal stand with a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds. He lost 2-0 to Cooper Rowe of Mound Westonka in the battle for third.
Tracy won his first-round match 6-2 over Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, but lost 8-4 in the quarterfinals to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis
Tracy stayed alive in the wrestlebacks with a win by fall over Taylor Johnson of United Clay Becker. In the consolation quarterfinals, Tracy won 7-1 over Luke Ruter of New London-Spicer and had a 9-3 victory over Jesse Potts of Fairmont/Martin County West in the consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match.
Tracy finished his final season with the Panthers with a 40-10 overall record.
"Zach was seeded eighth coming in, so to finish forth I was happy for him," Stauffacher said. "I was proud that he kept battling."
"Zach had a very nice career as a Panther," Stauffacher added. "He had over 100 wins and placed twice at state. He helped the team win many duals throughout his career and I was happy that he was able to finish with a medal around his neck."
Caleb Tracy was making his first state appearance for Scott West, but he only got one match at 113 pounds. He lost by fall to Mason Mcgrane of Alexandria Area and didn't get a match in the wrestlebacks.
Caleb finished the season with a 32-10 record.