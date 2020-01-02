Bids are open to any site that wants to host the 2023 Minnesota Baseball Association state tournaments. The five-year wait period is being waived for the 100th state tournament.
Any site interested in hosting must let association Secretary Dave Hartmann know of their intention to bid by Jan. 15. Applicants must submit a hard copy of their intention by the May 2 board meeting.
Bid letting will take place at the June 20 association meeting at Eastside Veterans of Foreign Wars in St. Cloud. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., with bid letting starting at 11:30 a.m.