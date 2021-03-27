Matt Randolph made a run the 106-pound state title in the Class 2A competition March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
But the Scott West ninth-grader fell one win short, dropping the title match 6-1 to fourth-ranked Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka.
Randolph went into the match ranked No. 1 in the state, earning two close decisions in the first two rounds. He edged third-ranked Gavin Peterson of Cannon Falls 5-3 in the quarterfinals and followed with a 7-5 win over fifth-ranked Brandon Morvari of Simley in the semifinals.
Randolph, making his first-career state appearance, finished the season with a 30-2 overall record. His other loss was to 4-3 to ninth-grader Alan Koehler of Prior Lake back on March 5.
Koehler won the Class 3A state title at 106 pounds.
Scott West coach Jerold Stauffacher was not surprised by Randolph's success in the postseason.
“I have known Matt for several years now, one of the things I am most impressed about Matt is his wrestling IQ," Stauffacher said. "He understands situations in matches that I see college wrestlers not understand. Matt is not good by luck or by being a super athlete, but rather his commitment to the sport.
"I'm confident to say Matt out trains his opponents on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis," Stauffacher added. "We are fortunate to have him as part of our young nucleus of wrestlers coming through the program. I look forward to working with him over the next few years."
Randolph was the only Scott West wrestler to get to the state quarterfinals. The Panthers had eight advance to the state preliminary round March 20, but only Randolph earned a top-two finish to move on.
Seven of the eight Scott West wresters to get to the state prelims were underclassmen, including juniors Zach Tracy, Ashton Holbrook and Tory Pumper, sophomore Landon Church, ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer and seventh-grader Isaac Williams. Luke Fogarty was the only senior.
Last winter, as an eighth-grader, Randolph wrestled at 113 pounds in the Section 2AA competition because Tracy was at 106. Tracy went on to finish third at state at that weight.
Randolph finished third at sections last year, ending the season with a 22-7 record.
Randolph was ranked No. 1 in the state at 106 in the first rankings by The Guillotine back in November, and he was ranked in the top spot all season long heading into the postseason. Nelson opened the season ranked No. 6.