The Jordan softball team got off to a tough start this spring, but its play has picked up.
The Jaguars dropped six of their first eight games, including in its first three in the Wright County East Conference. The last time Jordan was on the field it was in the Minnesota River Conference.
That was in 2019. Last season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine seniors on the Jaguars were sophomores two seasons, while seven juniors were ninth-graders.
"Missing last season and the experience and playing time that was lost has been more of an issue than I thought coming into the season," Jordan coach Bryan Martin said. "Some of the student-athletes have had to make the jump from B squad and junior Varsity to the varsity level without a transition year.
"The team skills and individual reads that happen so quickly in the game take time and repetitions and losing that time has been evident early on," Martin added. "We are looking for players to read the play and execute the skills and the results will take care of themselves."
Martin has 15 ninth-graders, seven eighth-graders and 15 more seventh-graders in the program, so there will be time to develop in the coming years.
Can Jordan (6-10 overall, 5-5 in the WCC) be a factor this spring in the Section 1AAA playoffs? The Jaguars' regular season ends May 20 at Holy Family. Section play starts June 1 with the title game June 10.
The Class 3A state tournament is set for June 15-16 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. The last time Jordan was in the state field was in 1981. The program won the state title in 1980 and was runner-up in 1979.
Jordan's captains this spring are seniors Nicole Mazanec and Lizzy Mullen and juniors Claire Johnson and Myah Briese.
Johnson and Mullen have been handing most of the pitching duties, while sophomore Abi Johnson is also a pitcher. Briese is the team's No. 1 catcher. Behind her are seniors Grace Johnson and Madalyn McGarry.
Sophomore Grace Dahmen and Mullen also anchor the middle infield, along with ninth-grader Jade Thach and sophomore Kay Arntson. Manzanec starts at third base, while senior Mandi Snapko and Claire Johnson are at first base, along with senior Lucy Decoteau. Senior Jordan Hagen is also a third-baseman.
The outfield is led by centerfielder senior Hailey Lang. Others include senior Nicole Draheim, Grace Johnson, Abi Johnson, McGarry, Mullen, Arntson, juniors Molly Nightingale and Shaylee Radermacher and sophomore Brooke Vohnoutka.
"Many players have gotten experience and playing time at multiple positions," Martin said. "We as a coaching staff are trying to find the best combination of players to fill all nine positions and give us the best opportunity to produce runs.
Martin said shaky defense was a problem in the early season, leading to some unearned runs.
"One or two bad innings has doomed us early on in the season," he said. "We have been making adjustments and trying to straighten some of these out as we continue through our schedule and in preparation for the playoffs."
"A challenging team goal will be to try to get to .500 by the end of the year," Martin added. "We have a very talented team with some players who have a lot of passion and love for the game and playing it right."