Three Rivers Park District's Snow Sports Academy offers downhill skiing and snowboarding lessons for all ages and abilities.
Instructors are some of the best in the Midwest and use proven teaching techniques to help students learn these fun and challenging winter sports, according to the academy.
Students choose from group lessons and private or semi-private lessons based on individual needs and preference. Students are evaluated on the first day and separated into groups by age and ability, and all lessons include a lift ticket. Optional equipment rental is available.
The Snow Sports Academy also offers lessons at both Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington and the Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area in Maple Grove. Online registration is open.
More information is at threeriversparks.org/page/snowsports-academy.