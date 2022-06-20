The Jordan Brewers will be looking to get back to state for the 11th consecutive season this summer.
So far, the Brewers are off to a solid start, winning six of their first nine games including a 6-3 victory over Sartell in the Farming Invitational June 19. Jordan opened the tourney near St. Cloud June 18 with a 4-1 loss to Sauk Centre and followed with a 7-2 victory over St. Joseph on the same day.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round of the Class C state tournament, falling 2-0 to Maple Lake. Jordan finished the season with a 28-11 record.
The Brewers won 23 games in the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, losing in the first round of state play. In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The team also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
In the win over Sartell, Scott Hollingsworth tossed a complete game for Jordan, striking out seven in seven innings of work. He allowed three runs on just three hits.
The Brewers scored three runs in the top of the fourth to go 6-2. Nate Beckman doubled and drove in two runs for Jordan, while Joe Lucas finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Steve Beckman, Marshall Mazanec and Hollingsworth each had one RBI.
In beating St. Joseph, Jordan jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. Lucas powered the Brewers at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a solo home run, a double and four runs scored.
Dylan Peterson finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Nate Beckman was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. JT McDermind tripled for Jordan.
Jacob Allen tossed a complete game for the Brewers, fanning four in seven innings of work while allowing two earned runs on seven hits.
In the loss Sauk Centre, Jordan gave up all four its runs in the fourth inning and couldn't come back. Alex Beckman took the loss with a complete game, allowing four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.
The Brewers scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning. McDermid had the RBI. Peterson finished 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Hollingsworth was also 2 for 3.
