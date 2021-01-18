The Scott West wrestling team is off to a solid start under head coach Jerold Stauffacher.
The No. 12-ranked Panthers went 2-0 at the Tri-City United triangular Jan. 16, earning a 44-22 win over GMLOS and a 33-25 triumph over the host Titans, ranked No. 11.
Stauffacher and Darren Ripley were co-head coaches since 2002, amassing an incredible dual-meet record of 362-62-1 together. The program has won 14 of the last 18 Section 2AA titles.
However, Ripley stepped down this past fall after 22 years with the team, so Stauffacher is now the top person in charge.
Last season, Scott West was the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA team tourney, but was upset in the semifinals by St. Peter and finished the season with a 15-3 dual record.
There's talent back for the Panthers, especially in the lower weights. Three wrestlers are ranked in The Guillotine's latest Class 2A poll. Ninth-grader Matt Randolph is No. 1 at 106, while junior Zach Tracy is No. 4 at 120.
Senior Luke Fogarty is ranked No. 7 at 160 pounds.
Last winter, Tracy finished third at state at 106 pounds. He fell one victory short of 40 wins, ending the season with a 39-8 record. It was his first-career appearance at state.
Fogarty was also a state qualifier last year at 145 pounds, finishing the season with a 24-12 mark.
Scott West and Tri-City are the only two teams ranked in from Section 2AA, so it's a good early season win for Panthers over a section foe.
Randolph won by fall at 106 to open the dual, while junior Tory Pumper earned a fall at 132 for Scott West.
Other victories for the team came from ninth-grader Caleb Tracy at 113 (4-0), Zach Tracy at 126 (8-1), sophomore Landon Church at 138 (8-1), ninth-grader Leo Siekmann at 145 (3-1), Fogarty at 160 (8-4) and senior Jack Wiese at 182 (forfeit).
Against GMLOS, the Panthers had five wins by fall — Caleb Tracy at 106, senior Adam Kelvington at 120, Pumper at 132, Church at 138 and ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
Randolph won by technical fall at 113 (15-0), while Zach Tracy earned a 5-2 victory at 126. Junior Hunter Lilleskov earned a forfeit victory at 220.
Scott West opened the season Jan. 14, losing 34-25 at home to Watertown Mayer, also a section foe.
Wins for the Panthers came from Caleb Tracy at 106 (13-0), Randolph at 113 (fall), Zach Tracy at 120 (fall), Pumper at 138 (7-0) and Fogarty at 160 (fall).
Scot West's schedule goes to March 4 when it ends the regular season in a triangular meet at Prior Lake. There were will a postseason for winter sports, but for how long?
There has been no decisions made on whether there will be a state competitions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota State High School League will decide that Feb. 4 at its next board of directors meeting.
There were no state competitions for fall sports.