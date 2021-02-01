The Scott West wrestling team has won six of its first seven matches this winter, the same number Landon Church has won.
The sophomore recently earned athlete of the week honors for the school with his 6-1 start wrestling at 132 and 138 pounds.
"Landon has shown maturity and toughness in the first three weeks of the season," Panthers coach Jerold Stauffacher said. "He has stepped up to the challenges put in front of him thus far."
Church's one loss of the season is 10-4 to Austin Gabbert of Watertown Mayer in the first dual of the season back on Jan. 14. Gabbert is ranked No. 1 in the state at 132.
Church is eager for a rematch.
"I'm hoping to get revenge on him," he said.
Watertown Mayer is a Section 2AA foe, so Church could see Gabbert again in the postseason in mid-March. The Panthers also lost that first duel to Watertown Mayer, falling 34-25.
Scott West is 2-1 against section opponents so far with wins over Delano and Tri-City United.
The Panthers rolled over Delano 63-13 in a triangular Jan. 22. Scott West's next two competitions, a home triangular Jan. 28 and a home quadrangular the next day, were canceled.
In beating Delano, Scott West earned six wins by fall. They came from senior Adam Kelvington (126), junior Troy Pumper (132), Church (138), senior Luke Fogarty (152), senior Jack Wiese (182) and ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer (heavyweight).
Other wins for the Panthers came from ninth-grader Caleb Tracy at 106 (4-1), ninth-grader Matt Randolph at 113 (5-0), junior Zach Tracy at 120 (forfeit), sophomore Hunter Lilleskov at 195 (forfeit) and junior Gavin Fahey at 220 (forfeit).
Randolph is one of three ranked wrestlers for Scott West. He's No. 1 in the state at 106 pounds. Tracy is No. 4 at 120, while Fogarty is No. 8 at 160.