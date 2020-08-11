The Wright County Conference is undergoing changes.
Jordan is set to join the WCC this fall but changes continue to happen to the conference.
In early June conference schools, New Prague, Orono and Waconia announced that they will leave the WCC after the upcoming school year and join the Metro West Conference for the 2021-22 season.
On Monday, the conference announced that they voted to add Southwest Christian to the WCC starting in the 2021-22 school year.
The WCC is separated into two divisions — East and West — and Jordan is in the East Division for the 2020-21 school year.
Southwest Christian was approved by a 13-0 vote by conference members and will join Jordan, Delano, Holy Family, Hutchinson and Mound-Westonka in the East division starting fall 2021.