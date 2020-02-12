Are you interested in playing a spring sport at Jordan High School?
If so, spring registration is now open. Jordan offers baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf and trap shooting in the spring for students in grades 7-12.
To register, go to http://jordan.registryinsight.com/.
Before registration can be completed:
- All participants must have a valid sports physical, which is valid for three calendar years from the date of the physical.
- Drop off completed paperwork at the Jordan High School main office.
- Physicals must be turned into the Jordan High School main office before registration can take place.
- If you participated in an activity last year, but are not certain if your child’s physical is valid, you may call the Jordan High School main office to verify the date.
For more information, contact Jordan activities director Joe Perkl at jperkl@isd717.org or 952-492-4380.
A computer will be available at Jordan High School if you do not have the resources to complete the registration process.
There will be a spring Parent-Athlete-Coach meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the JHS Auditorium with team meetings starting at 6 p.m.