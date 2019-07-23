The St Benedict Saints finished their season strongly defeating both Shakopee and Webster this weekend.
The club finished in seventh place in the Dakota-Rice-Scott standings and play Union Hill in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mini-Met in Jordan. Game two of the series will be played on Thursday, July 25 in Union Hill. If a game three is necessary, that game will be played on Friday, July 26 in Union Hill with St. Benedict being the home team.
The Saints mashed 16 hits en route to a 13-4 win over Shakopee. Jeremy Heitkamp went 4-4. Zach Bakko and Carter Hodapp each tripled for St. Benedict. Mitchell Martin doubled twice. Four different Saints pitchers worked effectively on the mound.
Sunday’s 3-0 win over Webster was a different game as both teams pitched and defended well. Cole Minnick pitched six shutout innings. Shane Ahlbrecht got the six-out save. Mitchell Martin and Ryan Gale had sacrifice flies for the Saints. Paul Hentges hit an RBI single.
Union Hill is no stranger to the Saints come playoff time as the Bulldogs knocked out the team last season in region playoffs. The clubs split their regular season games. Union Hill won 3-2 in June. St Benedict won 9-2 two weeks ago.
If St Benedict wins the series they will advance to the Region 3C playoffs which begins Sunday at 2 p.m. either in St Patrick or New Prague.