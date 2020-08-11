The St. Benedict Saints nearly pulled off the first upset of the Region 3C playoffs.
The Saints, the No. 7 seed for the region playoffs, lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the No. 2 seed Prior Lake Mudcats on Sunday afternoon in Prior Lake.
St. Benedict had the tying run on third base and the winning run on first in the ninth inning but Prior Lake wiggled out of that jam to top the Saints 5-4.
With that loss, St. Benedict is one loss from having its season come to an end. They played Lonsdale in an elimination game on Tuesday night. On the flip side, they are two wins away from qualifying for state.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Mudcats went up 2-0 in the third inning only to see the Saints quickly tie it at 2-2 in the fourth inning on RBIs by Carter Johnson and Carter Hodapp.
Prior Lake answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-2 lead.
St. Benedict cut it to 5-3 in the seventh on an RBI single by Zach Bakko that scored Jonathan Huss.
In the ninth, Bakko cut the lead to 5-4 when he scored on Andrew Huss’s infield grounder.
With two outs, Ryan Gale singled to put runners on first and third but Prior Lake’s pitcher Alex Watterman induced a groundout for the final out of the game.
St. Benedict advanced to the region playoffs with an 8-0 win against Veseli last Thursday that clinched the best-of-three Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoff series for the Saints.