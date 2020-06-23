St. Benedict lost their season opener last Wednesday 8-1 to the Elko Express.
The Saints pitched well and played great defense, but the bats didn’t fare well against Elko’s incredible pitching staff this early in the year.
Zach Bakko has two hits and the lone RBI. Matthias Duevel, Paul Hentges, Cole Minnick, and Alex Donkers all pitched well in relief.
The Saints hosted Montgomery on Saturday and lost a thriller 8-7.
Carter Johnson hit a three-run home run and Zach Bakko had three hits and three RBIs for St. Benedict.
Donkers, Cody Pirkl, Minnick, and Jeremy Heitkamp all pitched in the game and gave up just five hits combined.
“It was nice to have something normal happen,” Saints manager Wade Olsen said.”It’s been a long time. Baseball helps people through stuff. It was nice to see the guys and nice to see the competitiveness of our players versus Montgomery.”
The team travels to Lonsdale for an exhibition game Friday at 7:30 p.m. St. Benedict starts league play this Sunday at 2 p.m. vs Faribault. The Saints eliminated Faribault from the Region Tournament last season.