It was a tough week of baseball for the St. Benedict Saints.
The Saints lost three very close Dakota-Rice-Scott League games to bring its DRS record to 3-5.
That record puts the Saints in seventh place in the league standings with just two games left on its schedule.
Seventh place is not a spot you want to be in as it means you must play a league playoff series to see if you advance to the Region 3C playoffs.
The playoff format by the DRS, has the top-six teams in the league getting byes into the Region 6C tournament. The other four teams will play a best-of-three series to see who advances to the region tournament.
The DRS playoffs will start Tuesday, Aug. 4 with the Region 3C tournament set to begin on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Tough loss
The latest loss for the Saints came on Sunday as the St. Patrick Irish scored six runs in the ninth inning to beat them 9-2 in St. Benedict.
The Saints went up 1-0 in the second inning when Ryan Gale scored on Carter Johnson’s ground out.
St. Patrick answered with two runs in the fourth on a Jace Westman home run and went up 3-1 with a run in the top of the eight.
The Saints cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth on an Matthew Morenson RBI single that scored Nick Heitkamp.
St. Patrick pulled away with six runs in the ninth to win 9-2.
Prior to that loss, St. Benedict lost a slugfest with Webster 13-11 on Saturday.
St. Benedict led 4-1 after four innings when the game was halted for rain. After the resumption of play, the Saints built its lead to 10-5 in the sixth inning before another delay was needed.
After the second delay, everything went wrong for the Saints as Webster scored two more runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth to go up 13-11.
Last Thursday, St. Benedict lost 8-6 to Union Hill.
The Saints led 6-5 after the third inning but Union Hill rallied to score two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh to win 8-6.