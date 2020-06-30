The St. Benedict Saints season opener had a lot of offense.
The game ended with a football like score as the Faribault Lakers left the St. Benedict ball park with a 21-11 win against the Saints.
The hits and offense was non stop all game as the two teams combined for 32 runs, 31 hits and eight home runs in the eight inning game.
Faribault opened the offensive explosion in the second inning with nine runs which was highlighted by Dylan Valentyn's grand slam that put the Lakers up 7-0. Jake Stocker also hit a home run in that inning for Faribault as they sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
The Saints cut it to 9-2 in the bottom of the second when Jeremy Heitkamp singled home two runs.
The teams kept scoring runs and the Saints had cut the lead to 13-7 in the sixth inning but the seventh inning was a disaster as Faribault struck for six more runs to build the lead to 19-7.
St. Benedict forced another inning by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the score to 19-10 but the game ended after eight innings because of the 10-run mercy rule with Faribault winning 21-11.
Valentyn finished the game with two home runs and eight RBIs for the Lakers.
For the Saints, Troy Kocher, Mitchell Martin, and Ryan Gale each hit home runs in the loss.
Heitkamp finished with four RBIs for the Saints.
Saints return to action on Wednesday, July 8 when they take on the Montgomery Mallards in Montgomery.