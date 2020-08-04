The St. Benedict Saints will head into the Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs on a high note.
St. Benedict wrapped up the regular season with a convincing 14-6 victory against the Shakopee Coyotes on Saturday afternoon in St. Benedict.
That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Saints and puts its final DRS record at 4-6 which puts them in a tie for sixth in the final DRS standings along with New Prague.
New Prague defeated St. Benedict 10-0 last Tuesday to earn the tiebreaker for sixth place in the standings.
Finishing sixth place versus seventh place sends New Prague directly into the Region 3C playoffs while the seventh seed must play a best 2 out 3 series to try to get into the Region 3C playoffs.
St. Benedict will play Veseli in its playoff series starting Tuesday night at Veseli. Game two will be played in New Prague on Thursday and if game three is necessary that will be played Friday in Lonsdale.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing to keep swinging the bats,” Manager Wade Olsen said. “Obviously having a bye allows teams to set up their pitching which we won’t be able to do if we’re fortunate enough to beat Veseli. But I do think we have some guys swinging it really well and the extra 15 at-bats this week may help us.”
The other playoff series will see the Shakopee Coyotes versus the Webster Sox.
In the Saints’ win against Shakopee, the Coyotes jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings with three runs in the first and another run in the third.
St. Benedict quickly erased that lead in the bottom of the third inning by putting up five runs.
Shakopee tied it at 5-5 in the fifth and took a 6-5 lead in the seventh on two home runs by Zak Hoffman.
The Saints answered right back in the bottom of seventh as they send 11 batters to the plate and score six times for a 11-6 lead.
St. Benedict iced the game away in the eighth inning with three runs on a solo home run by Andrew Huss and a two-run home run by Mitchell Martin.
Matthias Duevel worked six strong innings giving up just two earned runs and striking out eight. Nick Holland picked up the win in relief hurling the final three frames giving up just a solo run.
Zach Bakko had three hits in the win which pushed his regular season batting average up to with a .444.