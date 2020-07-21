The St. Benedict Saints had its three-game win streak snapped on Sunday night by Prior Lake.
St. Benedict lost 4-0 to the Prior Lake Mudcats to see its record fall to 3-2 on the season.
In that loss, the Saints collected only four hits off of Prior Lake pitcher Luke Weber. Weber struck out eight Saints batters as he pitched all nine innings to earn the win.
Prior to getting shutout by Weber and the Mudcats, the Saints bats were white hot in three straight wins.
In those three wins, St. Benedict outscored its opponents 43-11.
The win streak started with an 8-1 win against Montgomery on Wednesday, July 8 and ended with a 15-5 win against Veseli on Saturday, July 18. In between, they defeated Lonsdale 20-5 on Wednesday, July 15.
In the win against Veseli, the Saints led 5-1 after three innings but Veseli cut it to 6-5 in the top of sixth inning.
St. Benedict responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth which included a Zach Bakko home run.
The Saints would score three runs in the next two innings to go up 15-5 and end the game in the eighth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
In the 20-5 win against Lonsdale, St. Benedict plated 10 runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to crush the Aces.
In that big third inning, Lonsdale had trouble throwing strikes as they walked five Saints batters and hit two others. Combine that with four hits in the inning and that would give the Saints a 10-0 lead.
They added five in the fourth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to end the game.
Carter Johnson had five RBIs in the win.
DRS League
The Dakota-Rice-Scott League had to make adjustments to its season and playoff schedule after the Montgomery Mallards announced they were cancelling their season due to COVID-19 related issues.
The new playoff format released by the DRS, will now see the top-six teams in the league get byes in the Region 6C tournament. They other four teams will play a best-of-three series to see who advances to the region tournament.
The 8-team region tournament will be a modified double elimination tournament with the top four finishers receiving bids to the 2020 State Tournament in New Ulm and Springfield.
"We've lost two exhibition games and had to postpone two league games to later dates," manager Wade Olsed said of the COVID-19 related issues surrounding the DRS. "We've only played six games and had to postpone or cancel four times."