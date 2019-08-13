The St. Benedict Saints will play Waterville in the first round of the Class C state tournament this weekend.
The Saints and Waterville will play at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Delano in the first weekend of the state tournament.
The winner of that game will advance to the second weekend of play and will play against the top seed from Region 14 Bluffton on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in Maple Lake.
St. Benedict is the No. 3 seed from Region 3 while Waterville is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
The Saints earned the No. 3 seed after they lost to St. Patrick 3-2 in a seeding game in the Region 3 tournament. St. Patrick would move on to lose to New Market in the next round to get the No. 2 seed and New Market the No. 1 seed.
Waterville lost to the Jordan Brewers in the Region 6 title game to get the No. 2 seed from that tournament.
Waterville enters the state tournament with a 30-2 record on the season. They lost its first game of the season to Northfield and then didn't lose again until the Brewers beat them on Sunday. They had won 30 games in the row.
The Saints have a 14-15 record for the season.
St. Benedict drafted New Prague's Nathan Sprouls, Union Hill's Dan Meger and Faribault's Joe Grote for the state tournament.
Tough loss
St. Benedict earned that No. 3 seed from the region when they lost 3-2 to St. Patrick last Wednesday night in New Prague.
The Irish went up 2-0 in the top of the third inning on a Matt Walsh bases loaded double off of Saints pitcher Alex Donker.
The Saints answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the third when Mitchell Martin drove in Jeremy Heitkamp with a double. Andrew Huss tied it with a single that scored Wade Olsen.
St. Patrick answered with a run in the fourth inning when Jack Friedges scored on a Matt Ambroz two-out double.